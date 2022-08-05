NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2 answer key: Last date TODAY to raise objection at jeemain.nta.nic.in

To raise objections on JEE Main answer key, candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2022 July session provisional answer key on August 3, 2022 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. To access the result, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth/password.

NTA has provided an option to raise objections against the JEE Main 2022 answer key. The candidates can make challenges on the JEE Main answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. The last date to raise objections is August 5, 2022.

JEE Main Session 2 exams were started on July 25, 2022, for 6,29,778 candidates. The exam was conducted in close to 500 cities, including 17 outside India.

JEE Main Answer Key 2022: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Download JEE Main 2022 Answer Key for Session 2’ link

Step 3: A new page would open where you have to enter your login details.

Step 4: Your JEE Main session 2 answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy to cross-check your answers.