NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2 answer key: Last date TODAY to raise objection at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan's security gets tightened after protests outside Mannat, it's not because of Jawan, real reason is...

Sana Khan murder case: Obscene videos, honey trap and gruesome killing; twisted details of BJP leader’s death

Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani may launch India’s cheapest 5G phone at Reliance Industries’ AGM, check details

Naseeruddin Shah says 'mainstream cinema has ruined taste of audience': 'Every film has references from Mahabharata...'

Apple iPhone 14 available at ‘lowest-ever’ price on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 15 launch, over Rs 64000 off

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sana Khan murder case: Obscene videos, honey trap and gruesome killing; twisted details of BJP leader’s death

Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani may launch India’s cheapest 5G phone at Reliance Industries’ AGM, check details

The Vaccine War: R Madhavan watches Vivek Agnihotri film at USA screening, says 'totally blown out of my mind'

Inspirational Sudha Murthy quotes on husbands

Health benefits of coriander leaves (Dhaniya)

Motivational lines from Shah Rukh Khan films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Watch: Full Carcade Rehearsal Conducted In Delhi Ahead Of G20 Summit

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

Naseeruddin Shah says 'mainstream cinema has ruined taste of audience': 'Every film has references from Mahabharata...'

The Vaccine War: R Madhavan watches Vivek Agnihotri film at USA screening, says 'totally blown out of my mind'

Karan Johar shares he saw 'trailer of the century', netizens say 'this has to be Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan'

HomeEducation

Education

NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2 answer key: Last date TODAY to raise objection at jeemain.nta.nic.in

To raise objections on JEE Main answer key, candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 02:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2022 July session provisional answer key on August 3, 2022 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. To access the result, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth/password.

NTA has provided an option to raise objections against the JEE Main 2022 answer key. The candidates can make challenges on the JEE Main answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. The last date to raise objections is August 5, 2022.

JEE Main Session 2 exams were started on July 25, 2022, for 6,29,778 candidates. The exam was conducted in close to 500 cities, including 17 outside India.  

JEE Main Answer Key 2022:  How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Download JEE Main 2022 Answer Key for Session 2’ link

Step 3: A new page would open where you have to enter your login details.

Step 4: Your JEE Main session 2 answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy to cross-check your answers.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

GATE 2024 registration: Application process date postponed, likely to begin on this date at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

This actor struggled for 10 years, his on-screen death was mourned by nation, he received fans' letters written in blood

Heartwarming click: 'Legend and her son' pic of R Praggnanandhaa and mom sweeps the internet

Remember this Sachin, Dravid, Ganguly teammate? He married Bollywood star’s sis, built multi-crore business

'PM Modi gave new speed, energy to India's space mission': Amit Shah

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE