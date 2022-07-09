NTA JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022 expected TODAY: See how to check here

NTA JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 session 1 result is expected to be released today (July 9) at 4 pm by the National Testing Agency. Once released, the JEE results would be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Session 1 Result 2022 will be followed by the complete list of JEE Mains Toppers 2022. All students scoring 100 percentile or the highest will be called as JEE Toppers of Session 1. Alongside the result, JEE Main Session 2 registrations are also underway and would end today at 11 pm.

JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022: How to check

Go to the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in or NTA- nta.ac.in.

Click on the link that says, 'JEE Main 2022 result'

On the new page, key in your login details.

Hit the submit tab and the JEE Main result session 1 will display.

Download JEE Mains scorecard 2022 for June session.

Read: NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Last date today to apply for session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in