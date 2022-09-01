NTA JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result DECLARED on jeemain.nta.nic.in, get direct link here

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Paper 2 today, on September 1, 2022. Candidates can check the JEE Mains Results online through the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Paper 2 Result link jeemain.nta.nic.in has been activated for all students today at 2 PM.

JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result declared: Steps to check

- Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

- Click on the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Score Card link available on the homepage,

- Enter your login details as required.

- JEE Mains paper 2 result and rank card will be displayed.

- Download and print a copy

JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result Direct link

The JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Results have been released, aspirants will be able to take part in the JoSAA Counseling 2022. All candidates who are selected will be eligible to apply for admission to several courses at IITs and NITs around the nation.