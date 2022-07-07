Search icon
JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key RELEASED, check direct link, steps to download

Candidates will be able to download their JEE Main 2022 Session 1 B.E/ B.Tech Paper 1 Answer Key from the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 07:35 AM IST

PTI Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 Paper 1 examination final answer key. Candidates will be able to download their JEE Main 2022 Session 1 B.E/ B.Tech Paper 1 Answer Key from the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA had earlier released the JEE Main 2022 Provisional answer key for the session 1 exam on July 2. The students were then asked to raise objections if any, and this JEE Main 2022 session 1 Paper 1 examination final answer key was released after considering all the objections. The JEE Main 2022 Result is also all set to release soon. 

Notably, the JEE Main 2022 Exams were held from June 23, 2022, to June 29, 2022, in 501 cities in India and 22 cities outside India.

JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key Direct Link 

JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'JEE(Main) – 2022 (Session 1) – PROVISIONAL FINAL KEY B.E/B.Tech.(Paper I)' on the homepage. 

Step 3: A PDF document will be displayed on screen - JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key

Step 4: Download the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 B.E/B. Tech Paper 1 answer key and take a printout of it for future use.

