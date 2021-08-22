NTA releases JEE Main 2021 session 4 admit card - Check direct link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for JEE Main 2021 session 4. Candidates can visit the official website, i.e., jeemain.nta.nic.in to download the admit cards.

It is to be noted that the fourth and last session of JEE Main 2021 will be conducted by NTA on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2. Over 7.3 lakh candidates have been registered to appear for JEE Main 2021 session 4 exam.

JEE Main 2021 session 4 admit card: Steps to download online

Also read NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam: Latest UPDATE every student need to know

Step 1: Log on to official website, i.e., jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the official website, click on the link that reads, ' Download JEE (Main) 2021 (Session - 4) Admit Card Paper (BE/B Tech/B Arch/ B Plan)- Link 1, Link 2, Link 3

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter your credentials. Click on the submit option.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Click here for the direct link to download their respective JEE Main admit cards 2021.