JEE Main 2021 session 4 admit card RELEASED - Check direct link here and steps to download

The admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 4 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and candidates can download the admit card from jeemain.nta.nic.in - the official website.

The JEE Main session 4 will be conducted on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2. More than 7.32 lakh candidates have been registered for JEE(Main) 2021 session 4. It was earlier scheduled to be held in May but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to download NTA JEE main 2021 admit card

Step 1: Log in to official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter your registered ID and date of birth

Step 4: JEE Main admit card will appear on the screen

Download the same and take a printout for further reference.