NTA JEE Main 2023 exam dates shortly: Official website, steps to register, exam details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main 2023 examination dates anytime soon. Once JEE Main 2023 registration portal is open, engineering aspirants will be able to fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE MAIN 2023: Websites to check

jeemain.nta.nic.in

jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023

nta.ac.in

JEE Main 2023: Steps to register

Visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Register yourself by providing the required login credentials

After completing registration, the login credentials will be sent to the registered Email ID and mobile number

Next, log in using the system-generated id and password

Enter the required details to fill up the application form.

Enter your personal and academic details as required

Upload the scanned documents. Pay the JEE Main 2023 application fee in online mode.

JEE MAIN 2023: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a 10+2 pass certificate or pursue this year with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects along with Chemistry and Biology is eligible to appear for the JEE Main exam 2023. NTA conducted the JEE Main exam in two sessions with the first session starting on June 20 till June 29, 2022. Meanwhile, the second session exam was held between July 21 to July 30, 2022.