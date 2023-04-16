NTA issues revised NEET UG 2023 guidelines for Indian candidates in foreign: Know details here

NTA NEET UG 2023| Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently released a notification consisting of revised eligibility criteria for OCI and PIO card holders taking the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023.

According to the revised guidelines, foreign nationals, Indian nationals, NRIs, overseas citizens of India (OCIs), and people of Indian origin (PIOs) are all eligible for admission to medical, dentistry, ayurvedic, siddha, unani, and homoeopathic institutes.

“In pursuance of the Judgment dated 03.02.2023 of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in W.P(C) 891/2021 and connected matters and in supersession of earlier corrigendum dated 31.03.2023 on the subject, aspiring OCI Candidates of NEET (UG) 2023 are hereby informed that the amended provision of Clause 5.2.2 of the Information Bulletin of NEET (UG) 2023 dealing with the Eligibility of OCI Cardholders for NEET (UG), shall be read as follows”, reads the official notification. Earlier, OCI cardholders were not eligible for admission to any seat reserved exclusively for Indian citizens.

As per the notice, Indian students from abroad who aspire to appear for NEET UG are now eligible for admission to medical colleges to study various courses but their eligibility is subject to the rules and regulations by the respective state government, institution and central government.

The revised eligibility criteria read, “Indian Nationals, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), Persons with Indian Origin (PIO) and Foreign Nationals are eligible for admission in Medical/Dental/ Ayurveda/Siddha/Unani/Homeopathy Colleges subject to rules and regulations framed by the respective State Governments, Institutions and the Government of India as the case may be”.

Indian candidates from foreign who want to appear for the NEET UG 2023 exam can check the new eligibility criteria from the notification, available at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.