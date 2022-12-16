NTA IIFT Admit Card 2023 released on iift.nta.nic.in, get direct link here

File photo

IIFT Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency has released the admit card for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) – MBA (International Business) exam 2023 today (December 16). Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card through the official website-- iift.nta.nic.in. Admit card can be accessed by logging in through the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

IIFT MBA 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2022 from 10 am to 12 noon. Candidates must arrive at the designated exam location by the reporting time specified on the admit card. Candidates must arrive at the exam centre with their IIFT MBVA admit card and a valid ID on them.

IIFT 2023 exam will have 4 sections-- Section 1: Quantitative Ability (QA). Section 2: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Section 3: Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation (LRDI), and Section 4: General Knowledge (GK).

IIFT MBA Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download

Visit the official website- nta.iift.nic.in

Click on the 'Admit Card for IIFT (MBA) 2023' link available on the home page

Enter login credentials like application number and date of birth in the given spaces

Submit details and IIFT MBA admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download the hall ticket PDF and take a printout for further reference.

Earlier, NTA released the IIFT MBA exam city intimation slip on December 14 to facilitate the students in making travel plans in advance. Candidates appearing for the exam must report to the exam centre an hour before the commencement of the exam.

IIFT MBA Admit Card 2023: link