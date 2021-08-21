NTA ICAR Entrance Exams 2021 Latest Update: Registration dates extended for AIEEA and AICE - Details

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Entrance Exam 2021 AIEEA and AICE registration date extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday (August 20, 2021). Candidates can go through the ICAR Exam 2021 detailed notification on the official website, icar.nta.nic.in.

The last date to apply for AIEEA UG Exam, 2021 is August 23. Whereas, the last date to apply for AIEEA PG Exam 2021 and AICE-JRF/ SRF, PhD Exam is August 27, 2021. Important dates for the same are mentioned below.

Last date for AIEEA UG Exam 2021 online form submission: August 23, 2021

Last date to apply for AICE JRP/SRF, PhD and AIEEA PG Exam 2021: August 27, 2021

Last date of fee payment for AIEEA UG Exam 2021: August 23, 2021

Last date of fee payment for AICE JRF/SRF, Ph.D. and AIEEA PG Exam 2021: August 23, 2021

Correction window opens for AIEEA UG Exam 2021: August 24 to August 25, 2021

Correction window opens for AICE JRF/SRF Ph.D. and AIEEA PG Exam 2021: August 28 and August 31, 2021

ICAR Entrance Examinations-2021 Details (AIEEA (UG), AIEEA(PG) and AICE JRF/SRF(Ph.D)

Mode of Exam: Computer Based Test (CBT Mode)

Pattern of exam: Objective Type comprising Multiple Choice Questions

Language of the paper: English and Hindi- for AIEEA-(UG) English only for AIEEA-( PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D)

Duration: 150 minutes for AIEEA –(UG) 120 minutes for AIEEA-( PG) and AICE- JRF/SRF (Ph.D)

Exam Centres: At 178 cities across India for ICAR AIEEA-(UG ) At 89 cities across India for ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF-(Ph.D)