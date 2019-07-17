NTA ICAR 2019: AIEEA result to be released soon, check @ntaicar.nic.in

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the results for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research(ICAR) entrance exam on July 17. Students can check their results on the official website- ntaicar.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer key for candidates who appeared for Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) exams for undergraduate, postgraduate courses and Junor Research Fellow and Senior Research Fellow exams (PGS) on July 16.

The provisional answer key was released on July 8.

Candidates were given the option to challenge the provisional answer key from June 8 to June 10.

As per the official notification, the candidates had to pay a sum of Rs 1000 for each question challenged.

Steps to check the NTA ICAR 2019 results:-

1. Visit the official website- ntaicar.nic.in

2. Click on the link which states-' NTA ICAR 2019 results'

3. Enter the necessary details like Roll no, Date of Birth, etc.

4. The result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result for future reference.

About the National Testing Agency (NTA):

The NTA is a central government body instituted and approved by the Union Council of Ministers in 2017 to conduct entrance examinations for higher educational institutions.

In addition to the ICAR-AIEEA tests, NTA also conducts the Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE Main), National Eligibility Test (NET), Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), and the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE), among others.

About the ICAR-AIEEA examinations:

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) gives admissions to dedicated Bachelor and Post Graduate degree programs for agricultural courses like Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Forestry, Sericulture, etc.

It also provides admissions for technical fields like Agriculture Engineering, Dairy Technology, and Food Sciences, etc.

The ICAR examination was held on July 1.