NTA ICAR 2019: AIEEA answer key released, check @ntaicar.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key for candidates who appeared for Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) exams for undergraduate, postgraduate courses and Junor Research Fellow and Senior Research Fellow exams (PGS).

Candidates can check the answer key by logging on the official website ntaicar.nic.in and also challenge it from June 8 to June 10.

As per the official notification, the candidates have to pay a sum of Rs 1000 for each question they will challenge.

The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found to be correct, the notification stated.

Steps to check the answer key, question paper, responses of these exams:

Step 1. Log on to the official website — ntaicar.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link- 'Display of Question Paper and Responses, and Challenge Answer Key' for the required course.

Step 3. Enter the Application No.

Step 4. Enter the date of Birth.

Step 5. Enter the security Pin.

Step 6. Click on sign in.

Step 7. Questions, responses and answer keys will appear on the screen.

About the National Testing Agency (NTA):

The NTA is a central government body instituted and approved by the Union Council of Ministers in 2017 to conduct entrance examinations for higher educational institutions.

In addition to the ICAR-AIEEA tests, NTA also conducts the Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE Main), National Eligibility Test (NET), Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), and the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE), among others.

About the ICAR-AIEEA examinations:

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) gives admissions to dedicated Bachelor and Post Graduate degree programs for agricultural courses like Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Forestry, Sericulture, etc.

It also provides admissions for technical fields like Agriculture Engineering, Dairy Technology, and Food Sciences, etc.