HomeEducation

Education

NTA forms Grievance Redressal Committee to address exam time concerns in NEET UG 2024

NTA has informed that Writ Petitions were filed by the candidates of NEET UG 2024 before the High Court of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Chhattisgarh, raising concerns of loss of exam time during the conduct of NEET (UG) 2024 at a few Exam Centres.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 10:05 AM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has constituted a Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) consisting of experts from the field of examination and academia to address the concerns regarding loss of exam time during the conduct of NEET (UG) 2024 on June 5, 2024 at few Exam Centres. 

NTA has informed that Writ Petitions were filed by the candidates of NEET (UG) 2024 before the High Court of Punjab & Haryana, Delhi, and Chhattisgarh, raising concerns of loss of exam time during the conduct of NEET (UG) 2024 at a few Exam Centres.

NTA submitted in the Courts that representations of the candidates will be decided on the basis of recomendations of the Grievance Committee.

The Committee reviewed the complaints and appeals using factual reports from officials and CCTV footage from relevant exam centers. They determined the amount of time lost during the examination and provided compensation to affected candidates by awarding marks based on their answering efficiency and the time they lost. 

To tackle the concerns arising from the allocation of compensatory marks, the NTA has opted to form a committee to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, The Ministry of Education has established a committee to review the grace marks awarded to over 1,500 candidates. Several candidates alleged that the inflation of marks has resulted in 67 candidates securing the top rank, including six from the same exam centre in Haryana.

buzz of controversies came to light regarding the conduct and the declaration of the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).In a recent NEET result declaration, 67 students bagged the top rank, including six from the same exam centre. 

She further demanded the government to investigate the matter properly by resolving students 'legitimate complaints'. 

However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) denied any irregularities and attributed record results to several factors, including an easier exam, a surge in registrations, a question with two correct answers, and grace marks due to a 'loss of examination time'.

A total of 20.38 lakh students registered for the exam, out of which 11.45 lakh candidates qualified. The result was announced on Tuesday and 67 students have achieved an All India Rank (AIR) 1. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

