The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the submission date for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG online application form to March 24. Meanwhile, date for the submission of examination fees has been revised to March 25 whereas the candidates can correct the details in their application form between March 26 to 28. NTA shared a press release and informed about the development.

"The National Testing Agency will be conducting Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] -2025 between 08 May 2025 and 01 June 2025 (tentative) in Computer Based test (CBT) mode at different centres located in various cities throughout the country and 15 cities outside India, which provides a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities/ Participating Universities (State/Deemed/Private) across the country", the NTA press release said.

"Online submission of application for the above-mentioned exam is in progress at https://cuet.nta.nic.in from 01 March 2025 onwards. In continuation to the Public Notice dated 01 March 2025 regarding submission of online application form for CUET (UG) 2025 and in response to the multiple requests received from candidates to extend the last date for submission of online application form, NTA has decided to extend the last date for submission of online application form for CUET (UG) -2025, enabling the aspiring candidate(s) to apply for the said exam", the release added.

The National Testing Agency are also conducting examination for post graduate courses of CUET which began from March 13 and is set to conclude on April 1.

