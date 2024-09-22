NTA exam calendar 2025: JEE Main, NEET, CUET, UGC NET dates soon; all you need to know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the exam calendar for various prominent national entrance exams for the 2025-26 academic year in the near future. This exam calendar will provide critical information for students preparing for exams such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, UGC NET, and other significant tests conducted by NTA. The NTA Exam Calendar 2025 will be available online, and candidates can access it by visiting the official website at nta.ac.in.

The calendar will include essential details, such as the names of the exams, the mode of each examination (whether online or offline), and the scheduled dates for the exams. Additionally, more specific information about each exam, such as the syllabus, application process, and other key instructions, will be provided in the Information Bulletin of the respective exams. These bulletins will be released when the registration process for each exam begins.

Candidates are advised to frequently check the NTA's official website for the latest updates regarding exam dates and procedures. This will ensure that they stay informed about any changes or new information related to their respective exams. The NTA website, www.nta.ac.in, is the most reliable source for all examination-related announcements. For further clarification and updates, students should regularly monitor the site as they prepare for their upcoming entrance tests in the 2025-26 academic year.