NTA CUET UG Result 2022: Website, direct link to check to check CUET UG result online

NTA CUET UG Result 2022: NTA held the debut edition of CUET UG 2022 in six phases between July 15 and August 30.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 09:53 PM IST

File photo

National Testing Agency, NTA to declare the Common University Entrance Test, CUET result 2022 shortly. Once released, NTA CUET UG result will be available at cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

"CUET-UG results will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) by around 10 pm tonight. Best wishes to the students," Kumar said.

The debut edition of CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30. According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20.

Direct Link: cuet.samarth.ac.in

However, the exam was further deferred and split into six phases to accommodate students whose exam was rescheduled due to several glitches that marred the test.

From technical glitches to a last-minute change in exam centre and uninformed changes in exam dates to admit cards mentioning past dates, the students faced several issues.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) chief had earlier said the exam was cancelled at several centres following reports of "sabotage".

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh. NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.

(With inputs from PTI)

