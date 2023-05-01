Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NTA CUET UG Exam City Slip 2023 expected today at cuet.samarth.ac.in, exam from May 21

The e-Admit Card will be released provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website: cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 01, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

NTA CUET UG Exam City Slip 2023 expected today at cuet.samarth.ac.in, exam from May 21
File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) exam city slip soon. Once released, candidates can download the CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip by visiting the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. As per the media report, CUET UG 2023 exam city slip is expected to be released.

“Choice of Centre Cities will be limited to the State of Permanent Address or State of Present Address only,” NTA in CUET UG 2023 Information Bulletin said.

CUET UG 2023 admit card to be released in the second week of May 2023. The e-Admit Card will be released provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website: cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET (UG) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. 

Exams will be held in three shifts on multiple days depending on the number of candidates and their subject choices.

Last year, the NTA held the CUET UG 2022 examination in six phases between July 15 and August 30, the first-ever common entrance test for undergraduate admissions to universities at 489 centres in 259 cities across the country.

The exam was held in six phases and approximately 14,90,000 candidates appeared for the exam.

"The candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities. The total number of question papers was 2,219 and the number of the question was 50,476," the NTA said in September 2022. 

NTA CUET UG Exam City Slip 2023: Steps to Download 
Visit the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Click on the link“Download CUET UG Exam City Slip 2023.”
Enter theyour details -- registration number, date of birth, and password.
Your CUET UG Exam City Slip 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Disha Patani and Mouni Roy give friendship goals, drop new pics from The Entertainers Tour
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan 2: Most awaited film releases in April 2023
Taj- Divided by Blood: Bobby Deol, Shalin Bhanot, Huma Qureshi, others attend Naseeruddin Shah-starrer screening
In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in a black embroidered anarkali at Jubilee screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 681 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.