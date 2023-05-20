Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NTA CUET UG Admit Card 2023 RELEASED at cuet.samarth.ac.in, direct link here

The CUET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21 to May 31.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 07:23 AM IST

NTA CUET UG Admit Card 2023 RELEASED at cuet.samarth.ac.in, direct link here
File photo

NTA CUET UG 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET 2023 admit card on May 19. NTA CUET UG 2023 admit card is available for download on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21 to May 31. 

The CUET (UG) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. 

Exams will be held in three shifts on multiple days depending on the number of candidates and their subject choices.

Last year, the NTA held the CUET UG 2022 examination in six phases between July 15 and August 30, the first-ever common entrance test for undergraduate admissions to universities at 489 centres in 259 cities across the country.

The exam was held in six phases and approximately 14,90,000 candidates appeared for the exam.

"The candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities. The total number of question papers was 2,219 and the number of the question was 50,476," the NTA said in September 2022. 

NTA CUET UG 2023 Admit Card: DIRECT LINK

NTA CUET UG admit card 2023: Steps to Download 

  • Visit the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.
  • Click on the link“Download CUET UG Exam admit card 2023.”
  • Enter your details -- registration number, date of birth, and password.
  • Your CUET UG Exam admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet photographer Munna Thaakur, who started career as newspaper hawker; has worked with Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone
Kajol-Nysa Devgan shine at NMACC gala event, pose with Rekha on pink carpet
From facing rejection in Dance India Dance 3 to starring in Salman Khan's KKBKKJ, Raghav Juyal's journey to stardom
Shweta Tiwari looks sizzling hot in swimming pool in pink top, netizens say 'beti ki dukaan band karvaoge'
Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Huma Qureshi attend Dahaad screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GSEB Gujarat SSC, HSC Result 2023 anytime soon: Direct link, how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.