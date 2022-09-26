Search icon
NTA CUET PG 2022 Result TODAY at 4pm, know how to check scores at cuet.nta.nic.in

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar earlier informed that NTA will announce the CUET PG 2022 result today by 4 PM.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

the National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 result today (September 26). CUET PG score card will be released on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in by 4 pm. The CUET PG result 2022 date and time is announced by the UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on his official Twitter handle. "National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students," reads the tweet.

NTA CUET PG Answer Key was released on September 16. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till September 18.

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) answer key on September 16, 2022. CUET PG 2022 exam was conducted on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 and 12. The last date to raise an objection against the answer key was September 18.  

CUET PG 2022 Result: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in
  • Log in with the required details
  • Click on the 'CUET PG 2022 Result' 
  • Fill in the required details
  • Download and take a printout

The final answer key will be used to process the CUET PG 2022 result. Following the declaration of the CUET PG result 2022, no complaints regarding the answer keys will be considered. The CUET PG result will not be reassessed or double-checked.

