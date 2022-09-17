CUET PG 2022 answer key released at cuet.nta.nic.in, get direct link here

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) answer key on September 16, 2022. Candidates can and download the CUET PG 2022 answer key from the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in. NTA has also released the CUET question paper.

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the CUET PG 2022 exam on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 and 12.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge upto September 18, 2022 by paying a fee of Rs 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be in formed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after September 18, 2022.

CUET PG answer key: Steps to download

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, " CUET PG 2022 Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge'

Enter your application number, Date of Birth, and Security pin

Check your answer key

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.