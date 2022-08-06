Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CUET UG 2022: NTA takes cognisance of inconvenience faced by students, says THIS

Taking cognisance of the inconvenience faced by students in some CUET centres, NTA reviewed the entire situation yesterday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 06:34 PM IST

CUET UG 2022: NTA takes cognisance of inconvenience faced by students, says THIS
CUET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

After the Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022 had to be cancelled at various centres, the National Testing Agency reviewed the entire matter on August 4 and said that many centres failed to comply with the said protocol. 

"Taking cognisance of the inconvenience faced by students in some CUET centres, NTA reviewed the entire situation yesterday. It was found that some centres failed to comply with laid-down protocols. Any incidence of non-compliance/ sabotage/ignorance will be viewed very seriously," said NTA. 

Read: NTA NEET UG 2022 Result, answer key: Check latest updates here

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Agnipath scheme: Samyukt Kisan Morcha demands rollback, nationwide campaign from Sunday
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.