CUET UG 2022: NTA takes cognisance of inconvenience faced by students, says THIS

After the Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022 had to be cancelled at various centres, the National Testing Agency reviewed the entire matter on August 4 and said that many centres failed to comply with the said protocol.

"Taking cognisance of the inconvenience faced by students in some CUET centres, NTA reviewed the entire situation yesterday. It was found that some centres failed to comply with laid-down protocols. Any incidence of non-compliance/ sabotage/ignorance will be viewed very seriously," said NTA.

