NTA CMAT registration 2026 begins at cmat.nta.nic.in; direct link to apply here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026. Interested candidates can apply through the official NTA CMAT website at cmat.nta.nic.in.

The last date to apply is 17 November 2025, while the deadline for payment of the application fee is 18 November 2025. The correction window will be available from 20 to 21 November 2025.

The CMAT 2026 will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will assess candidates in five areas — Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship. The test serves as an entrance exam for management courses for the 2026–27 academic session.

How to Apply for CMAT 2026

Visit the official NTA CMAT website: cmat.nta.nic.in.

Click on the “CMAT 2026 Registration” link.

Register online by providing the required details.

Fill in the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

Application Fee

General category: Rs 2,500

Female candidates: Rs 1,250

Gen-EWS/SC/ST/PwD/OBC (NCL)/Third gender: Rs 1,250

https://www.nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20251017143944.pdfDIRECT LINK TO APPLY