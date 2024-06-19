NTA cancels UGC-NET 2024, says 'integrity of exam may have been compromised'

A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately, it said.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the cancellation of UGC-NET following prima facie indications that the integrity of the exam was compromised. A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately. Education Ministry said the matter is being handed over to CBI.

"To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination be cancelled. A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately. Simultaneously, the matter is being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (C.B.I.) for thorough investigation in the matter," the Ministry of Education said.

NTA conducted the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination in OMR (pen and paper) mode on June 18, 2024, in two shifts across different cities of the country. A day after on June 19, UGC received certain inputs from National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Examination. "These inputs prima-facie indicate that the integrity of the aforesaid examination may have been compromised," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also sought a report from Bihar police's Economic Offences Unit amid NEET paper leak row. It will take further action on receipt of this report.

