NTA AISSEE 2023 tomorrow: Exam date, time, other details here

AISSEE 2023 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) exam will be conducted tomorrow (January 8). The AISSEE Admit Card 2023 was released on January 4. Candidates who have registered to appear for the AISSEE 2023 can download their admit card from the official website-- aissee.nta.nic.in.

To download the AISSEE Admit Card 2023, candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth.

AISSEE 2023: Exam date and time

AISSEE 2023 will be held in 33 Sainik Schools across the country for admission to Class 6th and 9th. The AISSEE 2023 exam for Class 6th admissions will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm, and the exam for Class 9th admissions will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

AISSEE Admit Card 2023: How to download