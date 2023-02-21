Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NSTSE 2023 Result Declared: 1st rank holder wins Rs 2 lakh cash prize, other goodies; list of rank-wise rewards

NSTSE 2023 result has been declared at the official website-- unifiedcouncil.com. The first rank holder will get a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 08:48 PM IST

NSTSE 2023 Result Declared: 1st rank holder wins Rs 2 lakh cash prize, other goodies; list of rank-wise rewards
NSTSE 2023 result declared | Photo: PTI

The National Level Science Talent Search Examination Result has been released by the Unified Council on February 21. Candidates who appeared for the test can check their NSTSE 2023 results from the official website-- unifiedcouncil.com. The NSTSE 2023 exam was conducted on December 2, 16 and the Online examination was held on December 18, 2022.

Candidates who qualified the exam are awarded cash and other prizes depending on their performance. According to various reports, here is a list of prizes awarded to candidates according to their ranking:

NSTSE 2023 Result: Rank-wise cash prize

  1. First rank-- Rs 2 lakh along with a laptop 
  2. Second rank-- A tablet PC 
  3. Ranks 4 to 19-- Cash prize of Rs 2000  
  4. Ranks 11 to 25-- Cash prize of Rs 1000
  5. Ranks 26 to 100-- BMA's talent and Olympiad exams resource book. 

NSTSE 2023 result: Know how to check

  1. Visit the official website at www.unifiedcouncil.com
  2. On the homepage, click on “Click here for NSTSE 2022-23 results”
  3. Key in your login id
  4. Your NSTSE 2023 result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Check and take the print for future reference.

Read: UGC NET December 2022 Phase 2 exam city intimation slip out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: How to check here

What is NSTSE?

The NSTSE exam comprises mathematics, general science, physics, chemistry, critical thinking and biology. NSTSE is a scientifically designed, skill-based assessment developed in India for Indian schools, after a detailed study of the syllabi of the Central and various State Boards.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh
Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 612 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.