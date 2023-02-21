NSTSE 2023 Result Declared: 1st rank holder wins Rs 2 lakh cash prize, other goodies; list of rank-wise rewards

NSTSE 2023 result declared | Photo: PTI

The National Level Science Talent Search Examination Result has been released by the Unified Council on February 21. Candidates who appeared for the test can check their NSTSE 2023 results from the official website-- unifiedcouncil.com. The NSTSE 2023 exam was conducted on December 2, 16 and the Online examination was held on December 18, 2022.

Candidates who qualified the exam are awarded cash and other prizes depending on their performance. According to various reports, here is a list of prizes awarded to candidates according to their ranking:

NSTSE 2023 Result: Rank-wise cash prize

First rank-- Rs 2 lakh along with a laptop Second rank-- A tablet PC Ranks 4 to 19-- Cash prize of Rs 2000 Ranks 11 to 25-- Cash prize of Rs 1000 Ranks 26 to 100-- BMA's talent and Olympiad exams resource book.

NSTSE 2023 result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.unifiedcouncil.com On the homepage, click on “Click here for NSTSE 2022-23 results” Key in your login id Your NSTSE 2023 result will be displayed on the screen Check and take the print for future reference.

What is NSTSE?

The NSTSE exam comprises mathematics, general science, physics, chemistry, critical thinking and biology. NSTSE is a scientifically designed, skill-based assessment developed in India for Indian schools, after a detailed study of the syllabi of the Central and various State Boards.