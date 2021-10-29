NPCIL Recruitment 2021: New vacancies announced at npcil.nic.in â€“ Check salary, eligibility, last date

Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) Tarapur Maharashtra Site invites applications from the candidates passed out from ITI Courses are invited for 250 Trade Apprentices post under the Apprentices Act-1961. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, npcil.nic.in. The last date to apply is November 15, 2021.

NPCIL Apprentice Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Trade Apprentices

No. of Vacancy: 250

Stipend: 7700 – 8855/- (Per Month)

Category wise Details

SC: 25

ST: 22

OBC (NC): 67

EWS: 25

UR: 111

Total: 250

Trade wise Vacancy Details

Fitter: 26

Turner: 10

Electrician: 28

Electrician: 21

Electronics Mechanic: 15

Electronic Mechanic: 13

Refrigeration and AC Mechanic: 16

Carpenter: 14

Plumber: 15

Wireman: 11

Diesel Mechanic: 11

Machinist: 11

Painter: 15

Draughtsman (Mechanical): 02

Draughtsman (Civil): 01

Information and Communication Technology system Maint: 17

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant: 14

Stenographer (English): 02

Stenographer (Hindi): 01

Secretarial Assistant: 04

House Keeper (Institution): 03

Total: 250

NPCIL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have passed class 10th exam with Science and Mathematics under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent and ITI Pass Certificate in Relevant Trade.

Age Limit: 18 to 24 years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website npcilcareers.co.in.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on marks obtained in their ITI standard/course.

NPCIL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: October 28, 2021

Last date for online application submission: November 15, 2021

NPCIL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: npcilcareers.co.in