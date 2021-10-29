NPCIL Recruitment 2021: New vacancies announced at npcil.nic.in â€“ Check salary, eligibility, last date
NPCIL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2021: NPCIL is inviting applications for 250 Trade Apprentices posts. The last date to apply is November 15, 2021.
Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) Tarapur Maharashtra Site invites applications from the candidates passed out from ITI Courses are invited for 250 Trade Apprentices post under the Apprentices Act-1961. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, npcil.nic.in. The last date to apply is November 15, 2021.
NPCIL Apprentice Vacancy 2021 Details
Post: Trade Apprentices
No. of Vacancy: 250
Stipend: 7700 – 8855/- (Per Month)
Category wise Details
SC: 25
ST: 22
OBC (NC): 67
EWS: 25
UR: 111
Total: 250
Trade wise Vacancy Details
Fitter: 26
Turner: 10
Electrician: 28
Electrician: 21
Electronics Mechanic: 15
Electronic Mechanic: 13
Refrigeration and AC Mechanic: 16
Carpenter: 14
Plumber: 15
Wireman: 11
Diesel Mechanic: 11
Machinist: 11
Painter: 15
Draughtsman (Mechanical): 02
Draughtsman (Civil): 01
Information and Communication Technology system Maint: 17
Computer Operator and Programming Assistant: 14
Stenographer (English): 02
Stenographer (Hindi): 01
Secretarial Assistant: 04
House Keeper (Institution): 03
Total: 250
NPCIL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have passed class 10th exam with Science and Mathematics under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent and ITI Pass Certificate in Relevant Trade.
Age Limit: 18 to 24 years
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website npcilcareers.co.in.
Selection Process: Selection will be based on marks obtained in their ITI standard/course.
NPCIL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: October 28, 2021
Last date for online application submission: November 15, 2021
NPCIL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: npcilcareers.co.in