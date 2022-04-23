NPCIL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply for 225 Executive Trainee posts; salary offered Rs 55,000

File photo

NPCIL is inviting applications for the posts of 225 Executive Trainee posts through GATE 2020/2021/2022. The last date to apply is April 28, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, npcil.nic.in.

NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Executive Trainee

No. of Vacancy: 225

Pay Scale: 55000/- (Per Month)

NPCIL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a BE/B Tech/B Sc (Engineering) /5-year Integrated M Tech with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks in one of the engineering disciplines mentioned in the Table below from University / Deemed University or Institute recognized by AICTE/UGC.

Age Limit: 26 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking.

For Gen/ OBC / EWS: 500/-

For SC/ ST/ Ex Servicemen: No fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through NPCIL website npcilcareers.co.in.

NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting for online application submission: April 13, 2022

Last for online application submission: April 28, 2022

Last Date Payment of Fee: April 28, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on GATE Score & Personal Interview.

NPCIL Recruitment 2022 Notification: npcilcareers.co.in