NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 177 Trade Apprentice posts at npcil.nic.in, know salary, how to apply

File photo

National Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is inviting applications for 177 Trade Apprentices posts in NPCIL, Kakrapar Gujarat Site under the Apprentices Act-1961. The last date to apply is July 15, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, npcil.nic.in.

NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Trade Apprentices

No. of Vacancy: 177

Stipend: 7700 – 8855/- (Per Month)

NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Category wise Details

UR: 72

OBC (NCL): 48

SC: 12

ST: 27

EWS: 18

NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Trade wise Details

Electrician: 47

Fitter: 47

Instrument Mechanic: 18

Electronic Mechanic: 18

PSAA/COPA: 10

Welder: 10

Turner: 10

Machinist: 08

Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning Mechanic: 09

Welder: 07

Total: 177

NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have an ITI pass certificate in Related Trade.

Age Limit: 14 to 24 years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply in the Prescribed Application form along with all self-attested relevant documents send to Dy. Manager (HRM), HRM Section, NPCIL, Kakrapar Gujarat Site, Anumala-394651, Ta. Vyara, Dist. Tapi, Gujarat on or before July 15, 2022. Candidates may first register on Apprentice Portal apprenticeship.gov.in.

Last date for application form submission: July 15, 2022

NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on marks obtained in their ITI standard/course.

NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: npcil.nic.in