NPCIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts at npcilcareers.co.in – Check Eligibility, Selection Process

NPCIL Recruitment 2021: NPCIL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Stipendiary Trainees & other posts.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is inviting applications for Stipendiary Trainees and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NPCIL on npcilcareers.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 27, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 72 posts in NPCIL.

NPCIL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

- Nurse – A: 5 Posts

- Stipendiary Trainee / Scientific Assistant: 9 Posts

- Pharmacist/B: 1 Post

- Technician/B: 1 Post

- Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TM) (Cat - 2): 42 Posts

- Assistant Grade 1: 12 Posts

- Steno Grade – 1: 2 Posts

NPCIL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria: Candidates can check their educational qualifications through the detailed notification available here.

How to apply: The candidate has to apply through the online application form provided on the website npcilcareers.co.in. The online application form will be available on the website from December 03, 2021 to December 27, 2021.

NPCIL Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Selection is based on a written exam followed by a skill test. The written examination will be OMR based or Computer Based Test (CBT).

NPCIL Recruitment 2021: npcilcareers.co.in/NAPS2021