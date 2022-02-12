NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 42 posts at npcil.nic.in – Check salary, eligibility and selection process

National Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is inviting applications for 42 Assistants, Steno, Nurse and Scientific Assistant posts at Kaiga Site. The last date to apply is March 02, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, npcil.nic.in.

NPCIL Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Scientific Assistant

No. of Vacancy: 03

Pay Scale: 44,900/- (Per Month)

Post: Nurse

No. of Vacancy: 02

Post: Assistant (HR)

No. of Vacancy: 13

Pay Scale: 25,500/- (Per Month)

Post: Assistant (F&A)

No. of Vacancy: 11

Post: Assistant(C&MM)

No. of Vacancy: 04

Post: Steno

No. of Vacancy: 09

NPCIL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Scientific Assistant: Candidate must have a Diploma in Engineering (Electrical or Mechanical) OR Bachelor of Science with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as a subject (BSc/Diploma in Engineering with minimum 50% marks) & 1-year Diploma certificate course in Industrial Safety. & Candidate should have 4 yrs of relevant experience after obtaining the essentials.

Nurse: Candidate must have done class 12th and Diploma in Nursing and Midwifery OR BSc (Nursing) OR Nursing A certificate with 3 years of experience in Hospital. OR Nursing Assistant in the armed forces from class 3 or above.

Assistant (HR): Candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognised University/Institution & relevant essential requirements.

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the NPCIL website npcil.nic.in.

Starting date for application form submission: February 10, 2022

Last date for application form submission: March 02, 2022

NPCIL Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on written tests and Skill Test/Interview.

NPCIL Recruitment 2022 Notification: npcil.nic.in