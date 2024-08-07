Not Sundar Pichai, Nandan Nilekani or Nikesh Arora…this 'Danveer' of IIT donated 288 crores to his institute

In an unprecedented move that has left many wondering about his motivations, Dr. Krishna Chivukula, an IIT Madras alumnus and tech mogul, has donated a staggering ₹288 crores to his alma mater. The donation, which marks one of the largest ever given to any educational institution in India, is set to revolutionise the campus in ways that go beyond mere financial support.

The funds will be allocated to a diverse range of initiatives at IIT Madras, including scholarships for foreign students, a research excellence grant, an undergraduate fellowship program, a sports scholarship program, and the development of Shastra magazine. Additionally, part of the donation will support the maintenance of the newly inaugurated Krishna Chivukula Block, named in his honour.

Dr. Chivukula, who graduated with an M.Tech in Aerospace Engineering from IIT Madras in 1970, went on to achieve remarkable success in the tech world. His journey from IIT Madras to becoming the founder of world-leading companies such as Shiva Technologies Inc. and Indo MIM Pvt. Ltd. is extraordinary. Notably, his company, Indo US MIM Tech, is a global leader in Metal Injection Molding (MIM) technology, with a turnover of approximately ₹1000 crores.

At a recent press conference, IIT Madras Director Professor V. Kamakoti highlighted the significance of the donation, stating, "The fact that our alumni remember their alma mater even after several decades confirms that education is the only immortal wealth we can give to mankind."

Dr. Chivukula, reflecting on his donation, said, "My education at IIT Madras was not only highly memorable and enjoyable, but it also enabled me to achieve so much in life and put me in a position where I can make a gift to the institution – the largest single donation ever made to a university in India!"

Professor Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni & Corporate Relations) at IIT Madras, praised Dr. Chivukula’s humility and generosity. “His example will inspire future alumni to support their institutions,” Panchagnula noted.

In the financial year 2023-24, IIT Madras achieved a record-breaking fundraising total of Rs 513 crore, a 135% increase from the previous year. This includes contributions from 48 major donors, underscoring the growing trend of philanthropic support for educational institutions.

Dr. Krishna Chivukula’s transformative gift not only secures his place in IIT Madras’s history but also serves as a powerful testament to the enduring impact of educational philanthropy.