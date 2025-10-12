Not JNU, Jamia, THIS Indian university produces highest number of IAS, IPS officers, name is...

This university in India is popular as the go-to hub for UPSC aspirants. It has produced numerous successful IAS and IPS officers. From IAS Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi, to IAS Smriti Mishra and IAS Donuru Ananya Reddy, this renowned university is known to have a proven track record.

This university in India is popular as the go-to hub for UPSC aspirants. It has produced numerous successful IAS and IPS officers who are now serving the nation. From IAS Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi, to IAS Smriti Mishra and IAS Donuru Ananya Reddy, this renowned university is known to have a proven track record.

We are talking about the prestigious University of Delhi, based in the national capital. Many of its renowned colleges, including Lady Shri Ram College, Miranda House, Kamala Nehru College, Gargi College, St. Stephen's College, and more, are top choices among UPSC aspirants.

Tina Dabi - A DU alumna

A prominent name in the field of administration, Tina Dabi studied at Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi, which played a crucial role in shaping her career. In 2015, Dabi clinched an All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the UPSC Civil Service Exam.

Ria Dabi

Ria Dabi followed in the footsteps of her elder sister, Tina Dabi. After pursuing a degree in Political Science from DU's Lady Shri Ram College, Ria cleared the UPSC CSE 2020 with an impressive AIR 15.

Prestigious colleges under University of Delhi

There are multiple prestigious colleges affiliated with the University of Delhi. Miranda House is one such renowned college, where students are nurtured and disciplined as they are provided with a concrete academic background. Interestingly, the late former Chief Minister of Delhi, Sheila Dixit, was an alumna of Miranda House.

Lady Shri Ram

Known to have a proven track record, this college has produced notable alumnae, including IAS Tina Dabi, IAS Ria Dabi, and more.

St. Stephen's College

Regarded as one of the best colleges under the University of Delhi, it is known to provide a solid academic foundation to students, preparing them for a bright career ahead.

Kamala Nehru College

One of the popular choices among UPSC aspirants and journalism students, Kamala Nehru College has established itself as a premier institution with a distinguished legacy.