The journey of Sri Vishnu, an Indian engineering student, is nothing short of inspiring. He grew up in a small village in Tamil Nadu and lost both his parents at a young which, which threw many financial and emotional struggles in his way.

The journey of Sri Vishnu, an Indian engineering student, is nothing short of inspiring. He grew up in a small village in Tamil Nadu and lost both his parents at a young which, which threw many financial and emotional struggles in his way.

However, with strong determination and the support of his grandmother, Vishnu remained focused. He has grabbed headlines by bagging what has been touted as India's highest-ever placement package of Rs 2.5 crore per annum. This is his story.

Passionate about robotics

Interestingly, Vishnu is not from any of the top-tier engineering colleges in India such as IITs, IIMs, or NITs. In fact, he is a final-year B.Tech Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) student at the Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab. During his graduation, Vishnu completed three international internships -- in Singapore, Japan, and the United States. Vishnu, who is passionate about robotics, has secured the Rs 2.5 crore package with a leading robotics and automation company, whose name has not been revealed by LPU as yet.

'It's about reaching your potential'

"It is an honor to hold the title of being an LPU student. It’s not just about securing a job but about constantly improving and reaching your full potential. I owe a lot of my success to LPU's infrastructure, faculty, and the opportunities and support they provided," Vishnu said in a statement after securing the placement.

Other placements

Another LPU student, Betireddy Naga Vamsi Reddy, a final-year ECE student from Andhra Pradesh, has also secured an impressive placement package of USD 118,000 or Rs 1.03 crore with a top robotics and automation company.

In totality, more than 1,700 LPU students have received offers from reputed multinational companies, with packages ranging from Rs 10 LPA to Rs 2.5 crore LPA.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and founder chancellor of LPU, has congratulated all the university students for securing placements. "Let LPU be the luminary in making India a developed country by 2047, as only you can do it -- only through the youth of India is it possible," he said.