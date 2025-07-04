Not IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, THIS college is known as 'factory' of scientists, students are placed in ISRO, it is located in...

IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay are among the top prestigious engineering colleges in India. But do you know there is a college in Ranchi, Jharkhand that is known as the 'factory' of scientists, where students are placed in Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)?

IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay are among the top prestigious engineering colleges in India. But do you know there is a college in Ranchi, Jharkhand that is known as the 'factory' of scientists, where students are placed in Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)? It is BIT Mesra.

Jharkhand is one of the backward states of India, where education facilities and resources are extremely limited. However, (Birla Institute of technology) BIT Mesra is a premium institute of Engineering and Management, located in Ranchi. This institute's Space Engineering and Rocketry Department has given numerous scientists to ISRO. The Space Engineering and Rocketry Department was established even before the establishment of ISRO.

About BIT Mesra

As per Local18, Dr. Priyank Kumar, an Associate Professor and HOD, said that the Department of Aerospace Engineering and Rocketry was established in 1964 at BIT Mesra to train scientists and engineers in aerospace engineering and rocket technology. It provides M.Tech and PhD in Space Engineering and Rocketry and students can pursue Aerospace Engineering with specialization in Aerodynamics and Aerospace Engineering with specialization in Rocket Promotion. He also stated that the college has good infrastructure and moderate fee of at least 16 to 18 lakh rupees for 2 years.

Which ISRO scientist has studied here?

Mr Kumar also stated that many of the students of BIT Mesra have got placed in ISRO. ISRO regularly visits the college for placements. Nigar Shaji, the project director of ISRO's Aditya L1 mission, is an alumni of BIT Mesra.

Some other notable alumni of the BIT Mesra space engineering and rocketry department are E V S Namboodiry, Chairman, Cryogenic Project (ISRO), Padma Shri M. C. Dathan (Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre), A. K. Chakrabarty and Sibnath Some (Defence Research & Development Laboratory), Dr. D. Narayan (Scientist in Aeronautical Development Agency), R.D Swami (Scientist in Defence Research and Development Laboratory).