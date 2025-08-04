Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news! Amrit Udyan to open for public from...; visitors to witness new features; check fee, timings

Donald Trump's BIG announcement on tariffs against India: 'I will be...'

'I still don't...': Weeks after Sanjay Kapur's death, his mother urges UK authorities to...

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor celebrate India's thrilling victory against England at Oval: 'Jai Hind'

BIG move by Delhi govt on private school fee hikes, tables bill to...

Increased tariffs bring THIS much to US economy, Donald Trump indicates cash relief, experts fear ...

Not Delhi, Haryana, Bihar, this state is known as UPSC factory with highest number of IAS officers

Meet man, Indian-origin billionaire, who claimed AI will take 80% of jobs in...; advises students to...

After clinching Oval Test, how many games does Team India need to win to qualify for WTC Final in 2027?

Hansika Motwani's husband Sohael Khaturiya breaks his silence on their divorce rumours two years after marriage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news! Amrit Udyan to open for public from...; visitors to witness new features; check fee, timings

Good news! Amrit Udyan to open for public from...; visitors to witness new featu

'I still don't...': Weeks after Sanjay Kapur's death, his mother urges UK authorities to...

'I still don't...': Weeks after Sanjay Kapur's death, his mother urges UK author

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor celebrate India's thrilling victory against England at Oval: 'Jai Hind'

Kareena, Arjun, Anil celebrate India's thrilling victory against England at Oval

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more

Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou

From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Not Delhi, Haryana, Bihar, this state is known as UPSC factory with highest number of IAS officers

Uttar Pradesh, the largest state in India, produces the highest number of IAS officers and IAS toppers due to which it is called 'UPSC factory'.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 08:14 PM IST

Not Delhi, Haryana, Bihar, this state is known as UPSC factory with highest number of IAS officers
UP, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are among the top states to produce highest number of IAS officers

TRENDING NOW

Clearing UPSC-CSE is no easy feat, with a vast syllabus, a multi-stage process, and fierce competition. It is one of the most demanding examinations, requiring unwavering dedication, passion, and, most importantly, resilience. To work in the prestigious civil services, people take UPSC exams to become IAS, IPS, IRS, IFS, etc. Though there are many states which produces most numbers of IAS, IPS and other officers including Bihar and Bengal being the state to produce maximum number of women IAS officers. However, there is one state that produces the maximum number of IAS officers.

Which state has the most IAS, IPS officers?

Kerala, Mizoram, Tripura, Goa and others which are states with some of the highest literacy rates in India, are not among the states with highest number of civil servants. It is  Following UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and others which are its neighbours, are among the states producing the highest numbers of IAS officers. According to media reports, every 8th secretary is from Bihar.

Why Uttar Pradesh is called UPSC factory?

According to a report in Times of India, till February 2024 UP has produced 652 IAS officers among whom 548 are active. Media reports suggest that Uttar Pradesh also produced the highest number of IAS toppers. The reason behind UP being the state producing the greatest number of IAS officers is because is its massive population and it also has many reputed coaching institutes in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and other major UP cities that offers UPSC coaching with quality at low cost. 

Some of the prominent names are:

-Manoj Kumar: Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission

-Chandra Vijay Singh: District Magistrate, Ayodhya

-Bharti Meena: 2023-batch IAS officer who secured 669th rank in the UPSC exam

-Rakesh Kumar Singh: Currently Secretary to the Chief Minister and former CEO of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What is fawning? Popular trend among Gen Z that is causing worry due to...
What is fawning? Popular trend among Gen Z that is causing worry due to...
3 Killed in Ukrainian drone strikes in key areas in Russia, including oil refinery, military sites
3 Killed in Ukrainian drone strikes in key areas in Russia, including oil refine
Joe Root creates world record, becomes first player to achieve massive feat in WTC history
Joe Root creates world record, becomes first player to achieve massive feat
Gurugram rains lead to waterlogging, traffic snarls; children spotted swimming on flooded roads, watch viral video
A video showing children in Gurugram swimming in muddy, rainy water has raised c
India's newest weapon has 144 missiles, track enemies from 500 km, it is built by...
India's newest weapon has 144 missiles, track enemies from 500 km, it is built b
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou
From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
Before Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hits screens, take a look at actor’s 5 iconic roles that prove his versatility
Ranveer Singh’s 5 most iconic roles ahead of Dhurandhar
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE