Not Delhi, Haryana, Bihar, this state is known as UPSC factory with highest number of IAS officers

Uttar Pradesh, the largest state in India, produces the highest number of IAS officers and IAS toppers due to which it is called 'UPSC factory'.

UP, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are among the top states to produce highest number of IAS officers

Clearing UPSC-CSE is no easy feat, with a vast syllabus, a multi-stage process, and fierce competition. It is one of the most demanding examinations, requiring unwavering dedication, passion, and, most importantly, resilience. To work in the prestigious civil services, people take UPSC exams to become IAS, IPS, IRS, IFS, etc. Though there are many states which produces most numbers of IAS, IPS and other officers including Bihar and Bengal being the state to produce maximum number of women IAS officers. However, there is one state that produces the maximum number of IAS officers.

Which state has the most IAS, IPS officers?

Kerala, Mizoram, Tripura, Goa and others which are states with some of the highest literacy rates in India, are not among the states with highest number of civil servants. It is Following UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and others which are its neighbours, are among the states producing the highest numbers of IAS officers. According to media reports, every 8th secretary is from Bihar.

Why Uttar Pradesh is called UPSC factory?

According to a report in Times of India, till February 2024 UP has produced 652 IAS officers among whom 548 are active. Media reports suggest that Uttar Pradesh also produced the highest number of IAS toppers. The reason behind UP being the state producing the greatest number of IAS officers is because is its massive population and it also has many reputed coaching institutes in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and other major UP cities that offers UPSC coaching with quality at low cost.

Some of the prominent names are:

-Manoj Kumar: Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission

-Chandra Vijay Singh: District Magistrate, Ayodhya

-Bharti Meena: 2023-batch IAS officer who secured 669th rank in the UPSC exam

-Rakesh Kumar Singh: Currently Secretary to the Chief Minister and former CEO of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority