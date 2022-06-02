Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022 Bumper vacancies: Apply for 5636 Railway vacancies, know how to apply

File photo

Railway Recruitment Cell, Northeast Frontier Railway (RRC/NFR) is inviting applications for 5636 Act Apprentice Vacancy imparting training under the Apprentices Act 1961. The last date to apply is June 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Act Apprentice

No. of Vacancy: 5636

Pay Scale: As per Apprentices Act 1961

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022 Unit Wise Details

Katihar (KIR) & TDH workshop: 919

Alipurduar (APDJ): 522

Rangiya (RNY): 551

Lumding (LMG) & S&T/workshop: 1140

Tinsukia (TSK): 547

New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS) & EWS/BNGN: 1110

Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS): 847

Also Read: Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: Apply for IAF AFCAT 2 at afcat.cdac.in, know pay scale, eligibility, how to apply

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done 10th Class or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) examination with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized board & ITI in relevant trades.

Age Limit: 15 to 24 years

Application Fee: Pay Application fee through debit card/ credit card/internet Banking/SBI Challan etc.

For Gen/OBC: 100/-

For SC/ST/PWD/Women: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the official website nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Important Dates for NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Starting date for online application submission: June 01, 2022

Last date for online application submission: June 30, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on a percentage of marks obtained in matriculation marks + ITI marks in the trade.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification: nfr.indianrailways.gov.in