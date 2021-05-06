Northeast Frontier Railway jobs: Rs 95000 salary, apply before THIS date

North East Frontier Railway is inviting applications for 11 GDMO and other posts. Interested candidates can apply till May 10 on the official website of NFR nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021 details:

Post: General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO)

No. of Posts: 10Remuneration: Rs 75,000 (per month)Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must be a minimum MBBS pass from an Institute recognised by the Indian Medical Council, or with a valid registration certificate of any of the State Medical Councils of India after completion of a one-year internship.

Post: Ophthalmologist

No. of Posts: 1 Remuneration: Rs 95,000 (per month)Eligibility Criteria: The candidate should be a minimum MBBS with a Postgraduate Degree/ Diploma in respective subject/ field as a specialist and should be recognized by the Indian Medical Council

How to Apply:

The interested candidates can send the scanned copy of their application duly filled/signed as per the format along with requisite documents as mentioned in the application form (in a single PDF file) through WhatsApp on 90020252613 or on the email ID srdpo.2015@gmail.com on or before May 10, 2021 (5.30 pm).

Last Date to Apply: May 10, 2021 (5.30 pm)

Interview Date: The interview will be conducted on May 11 from 11 am.Venue: Office of the Divisional Railway Manager (Personnel), Alipurduar Junction Division.