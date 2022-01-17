North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for 323 posts at ner.indianrailways.gov.in

North Eastern Railway Gateman Recruitment 2022: North Eastern Railway (NER) to conclude the recruitment process for 323 Gateman for Ex-Serviceman posts soon. Interested candidates can apply through the official website ner.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply is January 20, 2022.

North Eastern Railway Gateman Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Gateman

No. of Vacancy: 323

Pay Scale: 25,000/- (Per Month)

North Eastern Railway Gateman Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done class 10th Passed or Equivalent.

Age Limit: 65 Years

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the official website ner.indianrailways.gov.in before January 20, 2022.

Last Date for Online Application Submission: January 20, 2022

North Eastern Railway Gateman Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on the basis of a year of military service.

North Eastern Railway Gateman Recruitment 2022 Notification: ner.indianrailways.gov.in