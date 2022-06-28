North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for Junior Technical Associate posts at ner.indianrailways.gov.in

File Photo

North Eastern Railway has invited applications for the post of Junior Technical Associate. A total of 20 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The NER Recruitment 2022 notification was released by Railway Association the application process for which began on June 22, 2022. The last date to fill out the application form is July 5, 2022, till 9:00 pm. It is important to note that the candidates who will be applying for the posts should be Indian nationals.

The post of Junior Technical Associate is based on a contractual basis till November 19, 2022, from the date of joining.

North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Junior Technical Associate (Works) - 15 vacancies

Junior Technical Associate (Elect/TRD) - 2 vacancies

Junior Technical Associate (Signal) - 3 vacancies

Candidates can apply for the above-mentioned posts based on eligibility. Candidates need to visit the official website - www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in for more updates and details.

The rest of the information such as the selection process, application fee, age limit, qualifications, and eligibility can be checked via the official notification link given below.

North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Log in to the website on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill out the necessary details

Step 4: Pay the application fees (as required) and click on 'Submit'.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.

Notably, the candidates need to keep their mobile number and email ID active (the one mentioned on the application form).