Delhi pollution: Noida, Greater Noida schools asked to hold online classes till November 8 amid 'severe' air quality

Noida and Greater Noida schools have been asked to conduct online classes for 8th students till November 8.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 11:11 PM IST

Delhi pollution: Noida, Greater Noida schools asked to hold online classes till November 8 amid 'severe' air quality
Photo: PTI

Due to the rising air pollution in Delhi and NRC regions, all Noida and Greater Noida schools have been asked to conduct online classes for students up to Class 8 till November 8, says an official order. 

An order released by Gautam Buddh Nagar's District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh asked schools to hold classes for students of Classes 9 to 12 online as much as possible. The order further stated that outdoor activities like sports or meetings have been completely banned in all schools. 

"All schools have been asked to move to online medium for teaching students up to Class 8. They have been asked to switch to the online mode for students of Class 9 to 12 also to the extent possible," Singh said.

"However, no outdoor activities like sports in schools are allowed till November 8," the DIOS told PTI.

There are as many as 1,800 schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar including higher education centres, spread across Noida and Greater Noida, as of date, the officer said. The air quality index on Thursday reached severe levels in Noida and Greater Noida, with thick smog engulfing parts of the district adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI) 

