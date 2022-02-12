NMDC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 200 posts at nmdc.co.in – Check eligibility, last date

National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) is inviting applications for 200 Field Assistant, Maintenance and other posts. The last date to apply is March 02, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website nmdc.co.in.

NMDC Workmen (Trainee) Recruitment 2022 Details

Field Attendant (Trainee): 43 posts

Maintenance Assistant (Trainee): 90 posts

Maintenance Assistant (Trainee): 35 posts

MCO (Trainee): 04 posts

HEM Mechanic (Trainee) Gr-III: 10 posts

Electrician (Trainee) Gr-III: 07 posts

Blaster (Trainee) Gr-II: 02 posts

QCA (Trainee) Gr-III: 09 posts

NMDC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Field Attendant: Candidate must be a Middle Pass or ITI

Maintenance Assistant: Candidate must be an ITI in Welding / Fitter / Machinist/Motor Mechanic / Diesel Mechanic/Auto Electrician.

Maintenance Assistant: Candidate must be an ITI in Electrical Trade

MCO: Candidate must have a three-year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

HEM Mechanic: Candidate must have a three-year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Electrician: Candidate must have a three-year Diploma in Electrical Engineering with Industrial/Domestic Electrical Installations Certificate

Blaster: Candidate must have a Matric/ ITI with Blaster/ Mining Mate certificate and First Aid certificate and experience of 3 years in blasting operation

QCA: Candidate must have be a Graduate in B.Sc (Chemistry/Geology) & One year experience in sampling work is essential

Application Fee: Pay application fee Online Through Credit card, UPI, Net Banking etc

For UR/OBC/EWS Candidates: 150/-

For SC/ST/PWD/Ex-serviceman: No fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the NMDC website nmdc.co.in.

Starting date for online application submission: February 10, 2022

Last date for online application submission: March 02, 2022

NMDC Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test, Physical Ability Test/Trade Test.

NMDC Recruitment 2022 Notification: nmdc.co.in