NMDC Recruitment 2021 for Apprentice posts, know last date to apply

National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) is inviting applications for various Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 through the official website of NMDC, nmdc.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 15, 2021. This NMDC recruitment drive will fill up 59 posts.

NMDC Apprentice Vacancy 2021 Details:

Post: Graduate Apprentice

No. of Post: 16

Education Qualification: The candidate must have a four years degree in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electrical & Electronics, and Mining Engineering

Stipend: Rs.20,000/-

Post: Technician Apprentice

No. of Post: 13

Education Qualification: The candidate must have a three years Diploma in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Tele commutation, Mining, Modern Office Practice Management, and Computer Science & Application

Also read BEL Recruitment 2021 for Trainee Engineer posts, know last date to apply

Stipend: Rs.16,000/-

Post: Programming and Systems Administration Assistant (PASAA)

No. of Post: 30

Education Qualification: The candidate must have a National Trade Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training in Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA).

Stipend: Rs.10,000/-

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate should possess a Degree/Diploma /ITI Certificate from a recognized University/Board of Technical Education/NCVT. Candidates who have completed Three Years (3-Years) after obtaining a Degree/Diploma /ITI certificate are not eligible. (Calculated from the Date of Passing mentioned in the Provisional Degree/Diploma /ITI Certificate or Degree/Diploma /ITI Certificate)

NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: A common merit list will be prepared by a committee for each core branch, based on the marks scored in the Degree/Diploma/ITI examination, and candidates will be selected for the apprentice training from the merit list.

Last date to apply: June 15, 2021

NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Official Notification: Click Here