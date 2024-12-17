The NEET UG syllabus covers detailed units and topics across three key subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the syllabus for the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) UG 2025 on its official website. Medical aspirants who wish to appear for the examination can download the NEET UG 2025 syllabus at nmc.org.in. The NEET UG syllabus covers detailed units and topics across three key subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Get a direct link HERE.

Currently, NEET-UG is conducted offline - in pen and paper mode - wherein students have to solve multiple-choice questions on an OMR sheet. NEET is the largest entrance exam in the country in terms of number of candidates appearing for the test. In 2024, a record over 24 lakh candidates took the exam.

How to download the NEET UG 2025 syllabus?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NMC at nmc.org.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘What’s new' section and click on the link titled “Syllabus for Examination of NEET UG 2025”

Step 3: The NEET UG 2025 syllabus PDF file will open on a new page.

Step 4: Download the syllabus PDF and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

