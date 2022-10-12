Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NEET UG 2022 admission: NMC released academic calendar for MBBS 2022-23 batches

NEET UG 2022 admission: NMC has released academic calendar for MBBS batches 2022-23.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 08:31 PM IST

NEET UG 2022 admission: NMC released academic calendar for MBBS 2022-23 batches
Photo: PTI

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the academic calendar for the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme. The classes for the first-year MBBS batch will be held between November 15 and December 15, 2023, as per NMC's academic calendar.  NMC has mentioned that affiliated universities of the respective colleges can arrange the vacations and examination schedules as per their academic sessions.

NMC guidelines for MBBS colleges

The commission has also issued several guidelines for medical colleges and universities. It has asked the universities to conduct supplementary exams with a gap of one month from the regular exams and results are to be declared within 15 days. 

There will be no supplementary batches and the Yoga, family adoption program through village outreach will continue for 2021-22 batch.

Read: NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration details, last date, seat allotment, latest updates students must know

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1: Details 

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate 2022 counselling round 1 for students who cleared the examination has started. The registration window for the same has now been opened.

Candidates who wish to register for Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2022 can do so online through the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in. Students must note that registration for NEET UG 2022 seats commenced on October 11, Monday.

The registration window for the NEET UG 2022 counselling opened up on the MCC website on October 11, and the last date to register for the seat allotment is October 17.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bone health: 4 ideas to increase your bone density
Emmy Awards 2022: Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, Himesh Patel raise glam quotient
Jio to rollout 5G network by this Diwali: Check out these 5G-ready smartphones under Rs 25,000
Huge savings on Apple iPhones: Flipkart mobile phones bonanza sale
Harmanpreet Kaur becomes India's first women's cricketer to win the ICC POTM award, here's look at her top knocks
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook followers drop from 11.9 crore to 9,995; social media floats conspiracy theories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.