NEET UG 2022 admission: NMC released academic calendar for MBBS 2022-23 batches

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the academic calendar for the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme. The classes for the first-year MBBS batch will be held between November 15 and December 15, 2023, as per NMC's academic calendar. NMC has mentioned that affiliated universities of the respective colleges can arrange the vacations and examination schedules as per their academic sessions.

NMC guidelines for MBBS colleges

The commission has also issued several guidelines for medical colleges and universities. It has asked the universities to conduct supplementary exams with a gap of one month from the regular exams and results are to be declared within 15 days.

There will be no supplementary batches and the Yoga, family adoption program through village outreach will continue for 2021-22 batch.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1: Details

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate 2022 counselling round 1 for students who cleared the examination has started. The registration window for the same has now been opened.

Candidates who wish to register for Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2022 can do so online through the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in. Students must note that registration for NEET UG 2022 seats commenced on October 11, Monday.

The registration window for the NEET UG 2022 counselling opened up on the MCC website on October 11, and the last date to register for the seat allotment is October 17.