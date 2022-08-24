Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

LGBTQIA+ friendly medical curriculum: Check modifications issued by NMC here

NMC has issued a few recommendations to include the LGBTQIA+ community and its issues in medical education.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 05:24 PM IST

LGBTQIA+ friendly medical curriculum: Check modifications issued by NMC here
Photo: PTI

National Medical Commission, NMC has issued a few recommendations to include the LGBTQIA+ community and its issues in medical education. The recommendations came from an expert committee that was set up to assess the inclusivity of the LGBTQIA+ community. The committee has recommended modifications to the Competency-Based Medical Education, CBME Curriculum.

Undergraduate medical education in India would move towards being inclusive of the LGBTQ community and the issues they face, based on the committee's recommendations. 

Major recommendations have been made in the Forensic Medicine and Psychiatric medicine schools. Now, the psychiatric competency, the topic name "Psychosexual and gender identity disorders" will be changed to "Human sexuality, gender incongruence or gender dysphoria; gender non-conformity, differences of sex development, intersex, paraphilia and paraphilic disorders and sexual dysfunctions".

NMC in May 2022, removed the word unnatural from the classification of sexual activities and in 2021, NMC ordered medical colleges and boards to change the CBME curriculum after a writ was issued to the Madras High Court regarding the same scientific books should not be biased against the LGBTQ community.

To check the complete NMC notification click here

Read: CEE Kerala releases KMAT 2022 Admit Card at cee.kerala.gov.in, check direct link, steps to download

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
6900 cases, 4700 arrests: How UAPA is a prime weapon in India’s terror crackdown
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.