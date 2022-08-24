LGBTQIA+ friendly medical curriculum: Check modifications issued by NMC here

Photo: PTI

National Medical Commission, NMC has issued a few recommendations to include the LGBTQIA+ community and its issues in medical education. The recommendations came from an expert committee that was set up to assess the inclusivity of the LGBTQIA+ community. The committee has recommended modifications to the Competency-Based Medical Education, CBME Curriculum.

Undergraduate medical education in India would move towards being inclusive of the LGBTQ community and the issues they face, based on the committee's recommendations.

Major recommendations have been made in the Forensic Medicine and Psychiatric medicine schools. Now, the psychiatric competency, the topic name "Psychosexual and gender identity disorders" will be changed to "Human sexuality, gender incongruence or gender dysphoria; gender non-conformity, differences of sex development, intersex, paraphilia and paraphilic disorders and sexual dysfunctions".

NMC in May 2022, removed the word unnatural from the classification of sexual activities and in 2021, NMC ordered medical colleges and boards to change the CBME curriculum after a writ was issued to the Madras High Court regarding the same scientific books should not be biased against the LGBTQ community.

To check the complete NMC notification click here.

Read: CEE Kerala releases KMAT 2022 Admit Card at cee.kerala.gov.in, check direct link, steps to download