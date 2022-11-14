AILET 2023 Registration deadline extended: Revised dates, other details here

AILET 2023 | Photo: PTI

National Law University (NLU) Delhi has extended the deadline for All-India Law Entrance Test, AILET 2023 registration deadline till November 11. Interested and eligible candidates can now submit their application form for the AILET 2023 exam by November 20 at the official website-- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Earlier the last date to apply for the AILET 2023 exam was November 15 which has now been extended to November 20.

AILET 2023 – How to apply

Visit the official website-- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for registration

Fill in the application form and upload all documents required

Pay the application fees, if any and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future references.

Once the application form is submitted, candidates will be able to make edits and submit corrections, if any, between Novembr 16 to 20. NLU Delhi will not accept any applications for AILET 2023 after November 20.

NLU Delhi conducts the AILET exam for candidates who are seeking admission to the various LLB, LLM and Law PhD programmes available at the law university. The exam will be conducted in the month of December 2022 for the session of 2023 to 2024.