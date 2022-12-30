AILET 2023 first provisional merit list OUT at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in: How to check here

AILET 2023 first provisional merit list OUT | Photo: PTI

The first list of provisionally selected candidates has been released for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 by National Law University (NLU) Delhi today (December 30). Candidates who appeared for the BA LLB (Hons) can now check the first provisional list of selected candidates from the official website-- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

“The candidates who appear in the First Provisional Merit List of Selected Candidates for the B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) Programme (ANNEXURE–A) should pay a sum of Rs.50,000.00 as Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee on or before Wednesday, January 4, 2023, failing which the offer of admission shall stand cancelled and the seat will be offered to the next candidate in order of merit under concerned category from the Waiting List”, reads the official notification.

AILET 2023 first provisional merit list: Know how to check