NLSIU cancels convocation amid row over CJI Surya Kant's proposed presence; CJP reacts

NLSIU Cancels 2026 Convocation After Row Over CJI Surya Kant's Proposed Presence

NLSIU Bengaluru has cancelled its 2026 convocation amid a controversy over students objecting to CJI Surya Kant and BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra attending the ceremony.

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has cancelled the convocation ceremony for its 2026 graduating batch amid a controversy surrounding the proposed presence of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant at the event.

The university had earlier informed students that its 34th Annual Convocation would be held on September 12. However, in a notice issued on August 27, NLSIU announced that the ceremony would no longer take place due to “unavoidable circumstances.”

“Despite our collective best efforts, due to unavoidable circumstances, we are unable to hold the 34th Annual Convocation,” the university said.

Degrees to be awarded in absentia

NLSIU said the degrees of all graduating students would instead be conferred in absentia, subject to approval from its governing bodies.

Students will have the option of receiving their certificates by courier or collecting them from the campus. The university said it would share a form and further details regarding the process with the graduating batch.

Students had objected to CJI's proposed presence

The cancellation comes after students reportedly objected to CJI Surya Kant and Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra attending the convocation.

The controversy is linked to a wider row involving NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, where students had opposed the proposed participation of CJI Surya Kant as chief guest at their convocation.

The Bar Council of India had initially issued an order freezing the enrolment of NALSAR's entire 2026 graduating batch with state bar councils while an inquiry into the matter was pending. However, the BCI later withdrew the restriction after concluding that the majority of students had not intended to participate in any act of disrespect.

The amended order allowed all students from the graduating batch to enrol with the state bar council of their choice.

Cockroach Janta Party reacts

Reacting to NLSIU's decision, Cockroach Janta Party co-convenor Saurav Das expressed hope that the graduating students would organise their own ceremony.

“I hope the NLSIU graduating batch organises its own graduation ceremony and invites the most honourable guest to felicitate them. Do it the Gen-Z way!” he said.