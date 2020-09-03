NLSIU Bengaluru will not accept CLAT scores; to hold its own entrance test for 2020-21

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, on Thursday decided to not accept the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) scores for admission to the five years integrated BA LLB (Hons) course for the academic year 2020-21. The varsity uploaded a notice regarding this decision on its official website.

"The university will not accept CLAT 2020 scores for admission to Academic Year 2020-21," read the notice.

NLSIU has decided to conduct its own online entrance test for admissions this year. The entrance exam, called National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) 2020, will be held on September 12, 2020, in an online mode.

The decision was taken in view of the repeated postponement of the CLAT 2020 examination. "If NLSIU is unable to complete admissions before the end of September 2020, it will inevitably result in a 'Zero Year' with no admission," read the notice.

The online registration process for NLAT 2020 began on September 3, 2020, and will end on September 10, 2020. All applications must be submitted online at https://admissions.nls.ac.in/.

There is no upper age limit to apply. General category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 150, while SC/ST candidates will have to pay Rs 125 as a registration fee.

The total intake of students shall be 120.

NLAT 2020: Eligibility criteria

1. Candidates must have scored an aggregate percentage of 45% or its equivalent grade in the case of General Category and PWD students in class 12 examination.

2. Candidates must have scored an aggregate percentage of 40% or its equivalent grade in the case of SC/ST in class 12 examination.

