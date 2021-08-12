NLC India Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 675 various apprentice posts â€“Check eligibility, important dates

Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLC) India is inviting applications for 675 Ex-ITI Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, nlcindia.in. The application process will begin on August 16, 2021. The last day to apply is August 25, 2021.

NLC India ITI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Fitter

No. of Vacancy: 90

Post: Turner

No. of Vacancy: 35

Post: Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)

No. of Vacancy: 95

Post: Electrician

No. of Vacancy: 90

Post: Wireman

No. of Vacancy: 90

Post: Mechanic (Diesel)

No. of Vacancy: 05

Post: Mechanic (Tractor)

No. of Vacancy: 05

Post: Carpenter

No. of Vacancy: 05

Post: Plumber

No. of Vacancy: 05

Post: Stenographer

No. of Vacancy: 15

Post: Welder

No. of Vacancy: 90

Post: PASAA

No. of Vacancy: 30

Post: Accountant

No. of Vacancy: 40

Post: Data Entry Operator

No. of Vacancy: 40

Post: Assistant (HR)

No. of Vacancy: 40

NLC India ITI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Accountant: Candidate must have a B.Com degree

DEO: Candidate must have done B.Sc (Comp.Sc.)/ BCA

Assistant (HR): Candidate must have done BBA

All Other Trades: Candidate must have done ITI in relevant Trades.

Starting Date for Online Application Submission: August 16, 2021

Last Date for Online Application Submission: August 25, 2021

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at nlcindia.in from August 16, 2021 to August 25, 2021.

NLC India ITI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Merit.