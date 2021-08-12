NLC India Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 675 various apprentice posts â€“Check eligibility, important dates
Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLC) India is inviting applications for 675 Ex-ITI Apprentice posts.
Written By
Source
dna wedesk
Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLC) India is inviting applications for 675 Ex-ITI Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, nlcindia.in. The application process will begin on August 16, 2021. The last day to apply is August 25, 2021.
NLC India ITI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Details
Post: Fitter
No. of Vacancy: 90
Post: Turner
No. of Vacancy: 35
Post: Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)
No. of Vacancy: 95
Post: Electrician
No. of Vacancy: 90
Post: Wireman
No. of Vacancy: 90
Post: Mechanic (Diesel)
No. of Vacancy: 05
Post: Mechanic (Tractor)
No. of Vacancy: 05
Post: Carpenter
No. of Vacancy: 05
Post: Plumber
No. of Vacancy: 05
Post: Stenographer
No. of Vacancy: 15
Post: Welder
No. of Vacancy: 90
Post: PASAA
No. of Vacancy: 30
Post: Accountant
No. of Vacancy: 40
Post: Data Entry Operator
No. of Vacancy: 40
Post: Assistant (HR)
No. of Vacancy: 40
NLC India ITI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:
Accountant: Candidate must have a B.Com degree
DEO: Candidate must have done B.Sc (Comp.Sc.)/ BCA
Assistant (HR): Candidate must have done BBA
All Other Trades: Candidate must have done ITI in relevant Trades.
Starting Date for Online Application Submission: August 16, 2021
Last Date for Online Application Submission: August 25, 2021
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at nlcindia.in from August 16, 2021 to August 25, 2021.
NLC India ITI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Merit.